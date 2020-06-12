High school sports
Section 3 recognized 27 Frontier League senior athletes from 15 area schools with the announcement Friday of its annual Section 3 Scholar Athlete Awards.
Scholar athletes receive a $100 scholarship and plaque and are honored at a program, which will air at 6 p.m. Monday on CNY Central (WSTM) and on www.cnycentral.com
Frontier League honorees this year are:
Natalie Monnat (Beaver River), Ryan Green and Sydney Hess (Belleville Henderson), Liya Mace and Thomas Albright (Carthage), Riley Dalrymple (Copenhagen), Marissa Valvo and Robert Hunter (General Brown), McKenna Cooney and Nicholas McNulty (Immaculate Heart), Kamryn Barnes and Trenton Barnes (LaFargeville), Anna Wood and Cooper Myers (Lowville); Riley Aubertine and Isaiah Wilson (Lyme), Murielle Fedorko (Sackets Harbor), Marley Yerdon and Gavin Babcock (Sandy Creek); Megan Whitley and Remy Bunker (South Jefferson); Izabelle Liendecker and Branton Carpenter (South Lewis); Macey Cooper and Gabe Clement (Thousand Islands) and Bayleigh Woodard and Simon Stratton (Watertown).
Students are eligible for the award by maintaining a cumulative average of 90 or better and participating in a varsity Section 3 sport. Community service and extracurricular activities are also considered.
