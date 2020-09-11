EAST SYRACUSE — After surveying its 104 member schools regarding the start of the fall season for low and moderate-risk sports, Section 3 announced on Friday afternoon it will move forward with the Sept. 21 start date established by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.
Come Sept. 21, soccer, tennis, golf, field hockey, cross country and swimming will all be permitted to begin practicing in Section 3, with competitions coming as soon as the 10 required practice days are fulfilled.
Of the 104 member schools, 97 responded to Section 3’s survey this week with 58% indicating they’re ready to begin fall sports, and 42% requesting to delay the fall season until after Jan. 1, 2021.
“We understand the challenges many schools face and the difficult decisions superintendents, principals, and athletic administrators are being required to make to keep student-athletes, spectators, and sport officials safe,” Section 3 Executive Director John Rathbun said in a press release. “We continue to stay committed to providing support to our member schools and the student-athletes we serve.”
Section 3 President Joseph DeBarbieri added: “For a variety of legitimate and logistical reasons, some school districts may opt out of our fall sports season. In those cases, we respect the individual district decision.”
Section 3 also announced it will not be holding sectional playoffs for fall sports; state and regional playoffs have already been called off by the NYSPHSAA.
The decision to move ahead with low and moderate-risk fall sports as planned was approved by the section’s executive committee. Some of the principles included in Section 3’s fall sports plan include localized competition and maintaining the ability to pivot to a back-up plan for the fall season, if one becomes necessary.
