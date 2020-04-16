Following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement to extend New York’s stay-at-home order until May 15 due to COVID—19, Section 3 Executive Director John Rathbun tweeted that Section 3 will “continue to monitor the safety assessment provided by NYS for the status of spring sports.”
Rathbun also repeated the statement made by NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas — reported by LoHud.com last week — that “students must be permitted to be in the classroom before they have the opportunity to participate in sports.”
This suggests that Section 3 spring sports will not begin until mid May at the earliest, Rathbun has not released a new official start date yet. The season typically begins on April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.