Section 3 announced Tuesday that the upcoming spring season will culminate in a sectional tournament.
“We established a goal at the end of last year to do everything in our power to ensure that our spring sport athletes wouldn’t be denied an opportunity to compete for a Sectional Championship two years in a row,” Section 3 executive director, John Rathbun said in a statement. “Its been a challenging school year for all of us, but our students have done a tremendous job keeping each other safe from COVID, and with our local Department of Health guidance set in place, we are pleased to offer this athletic competition to our member schools and student athletes.”
Seeding meetings for sectionals will take place on June 6, with sectionals beginning on the week of June 7. The single-elimination tournaments will be completed by June 12.
There is a possibility that classes will be split up in the sectional tournament if entrees per class exceed 16 teams.
All games, including semifinals and finals, will take place at higher-seed school.
The spring state tournament has already been canceled by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.