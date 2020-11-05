The Section 3 athletic council announced that it is postponing the 2020-21 high school indoor track and field season for member schools and also set dates for other high school winter sports, while adding that it is waiting for guidance from the New York State Department of Health and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, which may alter those start dates.
Section 3 said winter sports schedules for all sports besides indoor track are scheduled to run from Dec. 14 through Feb. 28, 2021. Sports included are boys and girls basketball, ice hockey, boys swimming and diving, boys and girls bowling, competitive cheerleading, rifle, wrestling, boys and girls volleyball and skiing.
All of the sports besides swimming and diving, bowling, rifle and skiing are classified by the state DOH as “high-risk” sports under coronavirus pandemic protocols, and Section 3 noted that it requires additional guidance from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and the governor’s office before allowing athletes to return to play.
Any winter seasons that take place will end without sectional tournaments. Section 3 canceled sectional competition for all winter and “Fall II” sports at an earlier executive committee meeting, citing limitations on large group gatherings and the lack of available indoor facilities.
Section 3 did not explain why it specifically canceled the indoor track and field season, but Section 3 often uses college facilities for its indoor meets and many of those facilities are presently off-limits to those who are not students at the college or employees.
Section 3 also reiterated dates for the “Fall II” sports season and the spring sports season.
The Fall II season, which includes sports that were postponed from the fall due to NYSPHAA decisions regarding social distancing, is scheduled to run from March 1 to April 30, 2021. Sports include football, boys and girls volleyball, competitive cheerleading, field hockey, boys golf and gymnastics. It also includes sports that some Section 3 schools were not able to play in the fall, such as boys and girls soccer, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country and girls swimming. Football, volleyball and cheerleading are categorized as “high risk” by the DOH.
The spring sports season is scheduled to run from April 19 through June 30, creating an 11-day overlap with the Fall II sports season. Spring sports include boys and girls lacrosse, baseball, softball, boys tennis, boys and girls track and field, and boys and girls golf. Boys lacrosse is the only sport in the spring season that is classified as “high risk”.
Section 3 said no decision has been made regarding sectionals for the spring. Given the announced end date, a spring sectional tournament could run into July.
Winter sports practices have been slated to begin Nov. 30. The DOH and governor’s office are expected to address winter sports before the end of the month. Once they do, the NYSPHAA will add additional guidance, which leagues and schools will use to determine their playing status for the season.
