HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
The leaders of Section 8, in Nassau County on Long Island, decided Wednesday to postpone all high school sports until after Jan. 1.
That decision comes only a couple of days after New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the green light to low-risk high school fall sports to begin practicing and playing come Sept. 21, while only allowing high-risk sports such as football to only begin practicing.
Neighboring Suffolk County (Section 11) is planning to play sports this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.