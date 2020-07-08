TURIN — After more than 25 years, the South Lewis Central School Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics has retired.
C. Brian Oaks said in his position, he was able to help give students the opportunity to be part of something.
“During this time he has positively impacted the students, staff and overall school community,” Douglas Premo, Superintendent of Schools, said. “He has been a leader within our school district, our region and across New York State. He is a true South Lewis Falcon. He bleeds Falcon Red and will be greatly missed. Even though he is retiring — no matter where he goes, or what he does — he will always be a South Lewis Falcon.”
Oaks, whose retirement went into effect July 1, noted there have been a lot of changes in the field of athletics but was proud that South Lewis has maintained its rifle and downhill skiing programs.
“There have been so many culture changes, technology has taken over,” he said. “Facebook has become so big — everything is online even before games are done.”
A highlight of his career has been watching students compete.
“Win or lose it proves the kids have worked hard and stuck with it to get there,” he said. “Sports teach good sportsmanship. Win, lose or draw, both teams work hard. It helps the kids to mature.”
The former director is thankful for the community support the teams and he have received over the years.
One the biggest challenges Oaks has faced helping athletes balance academics and athletics.
“We teach them to work hard academically and go on the field to work to be the best they can be,” he said.
Another challenge is hiring coaches.
“It’s hard to find coaches who can coach and who have the time to coach,” said Oaks, a former coach of football, basketball and baseball. “We have had some great, long-term coaches.”
In the future, Oaks’ duties will be split between Port Leyden Elementary principal Chris Villiere and student mediator Chad Brown. Both men will retain their current positions with Villiere as the Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics and Brown taking on the athletic coordinator duties.
“They have both been coaches for years, they’ll be great — no bumps in the road,” Oaks said.
Oaks came to South Lewis after being a physical education teacher and athletic director at Owen D. Young in Vanhornsville, an athletic director in Dansville for three years and on faculty at Syracuse University for seven. He did his undergraduate studies at Brockport and obtained a masters degree in administration certification at Syracuse University.
His wife, Bonnie, has also retired as a teacher’s aid at Glenfield Elementary. The couple will now have time to travel. As for other retirement plans, Oaks said he plans to golf and relax but will find activities to keep himself busy.
Oaks said he will miss being part of the South Lewis staff but will now “watch the games as a fan not as a worker,” and still be part of the community.
