TURIN — Leah Greene totaled 28 digs, 11 service points and four aces as the South Lewis volleyball team rallied to beat Lowville, 13-25, 25-10, 25-14, 25-14, on Wednesday night.
Sophia Sabitini collected 17 assists, 10 digs and five service points while Lauren McGuire provided 10 kills and two blocks for the Falcons (2-2).
Hannah Gyore netted 10 assists and 10 digs while Eliana Bonbrest tallied 16 digs, seven kills and four blocks for the Red Raiders (0-3). Kiley Zicari logged 12 digs and five service points for Lowville.
BOYS SWIMMING
SOUTH JEFFERSON 105, WATERTOWN 78
Nate Hulbert won the 100-yard butterfly and was on the winning 200 medley relay as the Spartans topped the Cyclones in a Frontier League “A” Division virtual meet.
Noah Tyler won the 200 freestyle and Jaymeson St. Croix won the diving competition for the Spartans (3-0).
Zach Kilburn (100 backstroke, 200 individual medley, 200 freestyle relay), Xander Gaige (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay) and Ike Tan (100 breaststroke, 500 freestyle, 400 freestyle relay) each won three events for the Cyclones (1-1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
PHOENIX 56, SANDY CREEK 46
Also on Wednesday, Zachary Ashby scored 14 points as the Firebirds topped the Comets in a nonleague game.
Ethan Fox added 13 points for Phoenix (5-1). Taylib Kimball led all scorers with 20 points, and Mason Ennist racked up 12 points for Sandy Creek (0-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.