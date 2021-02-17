LOWVILLE — Lauren McGuire totaled 14 kills, three blocks and 10 service points to help pace South Lewis to a 3-0 victory over Lowville on Wednesday in a volleyball match.
Sophia Sabatini contributed 12 assists, seven digs and 16 service points for the Falcons (1-1), who prevailed 25-23, 25-21 and 25-21.
Leah Greene chipped in with 32 digs and 12 service points for South Lewis.
Hannah Gyore tallied 15 assists and 12 digs for the Red Raiders (0-2) and Eliana Bonbrest recorded 12 kills and 13 digs.
Kiley Zicari registered 26 digs for Lowville.
