Sports throughout the world are on pause and the Frontier League is no exception. Section 3’s decision to postpone the start of the spring sports season to April 14 has left coaches and players in a state of limbo as they wait to see if and when their spring season will begin.
The decision to postpone the spring season came Sunday, a day after all Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence schools shut down for a month amid the spread of the coronavirus.
Given the amount of sports related postponements and cancellations that occurred last week, the decision to postpone the spring season came as little surprise.
“To be honest with you, it’s absolutely awful, it’s really tough,” Carthage boys lacrosse coach Jason Coffman said.
Area lacrosse teams were poised to begin practice as many of their fields were already cleared of snow.
“And you know March 16 and March 17 and March 18 and all these days are going by where we don’t get to practice, it’s getting worse and worse,” Coffman said. “And again, I want to reiterate that it’s really important to me that everybody understands that safety is first in my mind, but at the same time, this is awful.”
Steve Randall, South Jefferson’s softball coach, was able to have some open gym time with his team prior to the schools closing. Zach Meier, Thousand Islands’ baseball coach, also held a handful of open gyms.
Coaches are not allowed to have any interaction with players during the postponement but Randall advocated for his kids to occasionally get some fresh air.
“I have a couple of group texts that we’ve put out that you have — even for your own benefit, to heck with softball — go for a walk,” Randall said. “If you live close to a teammate, play catch, we don’t want your life, but if it does come back on April 14, like Section 3 put out, make sure you’re accountable. Because when it starts we’re going to have our six practices we’re allowed and we’re going to play games, there is no time to get ready.”
Coffman made sure to discuss with administration what was possible for his team.
“Our athletic director (Jason Brown), I spoke to him before we left about what exactly I could get out to my kids,” Coffman said. “And he just said that ‘we’re going to keep it between the kids. Whatever they do is on their own.’ He doesn’t want us organizing things.”
Randall essentially wants his players to remain active since the two week preseason is all but eliminated. Meier expressed a similar sentiment and noted the importance for pitchers to stay in shape in order to protect their arms.
“We have a couple of kids who have their own space available where they can throw off of a mound, so for those kids, they’re fortunate because they can continue to keep their arms loose for the season,” Meier said. “For those kids who maybe don’t have equipment, they can do other things at home that can keep them in shape for the season. That’s really the only thing we can do right about now.”
Meier is hoping that the seven-day rule that prevents teams from practicing or playing for seven days in a row is waived in order to help make up missed games.
“I tried to get a message out to my kids saying ‘stay healthy and try to stay active as much as possible’ in hopes that this April 14th date that Section 3 set for us, hopefully by that time we’ll be able to go,” Coffman said. “But the safety of our kids and our families and our community and our nation, for heaven’s sake. Everyone’s safety is more important then a couple of sporting events right now.
“So we’ll take our time and hopefully this ends up something we can contain and we can get together as a group, because I certainly do miss those kids.”
Ryan Peters, Watertown’s ace pitcher and the reigning Frontier League All North baseball MVP, is doing what he can now at his home to keep ready for the season.
“I think we’re going to put something together so I can throw in the yard, we’re going to start that up soon,” Peters said. “But I do have J-bands at the house, so I use those.”
Coffman added: “I can’t even imagine how these kids must feel. The seniors, they’re not getting a chance to get out on that field one more time. It’s just really tough, it’s that time of year when we get excited for spring, we get excited for getting out on that field. Our turf’s clear and we can’t use it, that’s really frustrating.”
