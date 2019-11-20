HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
MALONE — Vail St. Hilaire scored two goals, including the game-winner at 6 minutes, 21 seconds of the third period, as the Malone girls hockey team defeated Potsdam 3-1 in a nonleague game Wednesday.
St. Hilaire also scored in the first period for Malone and Potsdam answered with a goal from Kenney Emerson at 1:57 of the second. Courtney Boyea ended the game for the Huskies with an empty-net goal with 45 seconds left.
Gina Norcross stopped 25 shots for Malone.
