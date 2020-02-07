High school sports
LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Executive Committee approved Cicero-North Syracuse as the site for the 2022 state track and field championships during its quarterly meeting Friday in Saratoga Springs.
The Executive Committee also approved Middletown High School as the site for the 2021 and 2023 state track and field finals.
The SRC Arena in Syracuse was approved for the 2021-23 wrestling dual meet championships. Sportime in Schenectady was named the championship site for girls tennis in 2020-22.
The committee approved adopting video replay protocol for onside/offsides rulings in boys hockey.
The committee also received a proposal to add another regular-season game to football team schedules. The optional game would replace the scrimmages teams often play the week before the start of the season and in most cases give teams at least eight games in a season. The proposal would go up for a vote, likely in May.
