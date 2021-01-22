The New York State Department of Health released new guidance Friday that would authorize high-risk sports activity beginning Feb. 1.
The update can be found in the “Interim COVID-19 Guidance for Sports and Recreation” document. It states: “Effective February 1, 2021, participants in higher risk sports and recreation activities may partake in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training and, further, may partake in other types of play, including competitions and tournaments, only as permitted by the respective local health authorities (i.e., county health departments).”
It suggests that local health departments should evaluate “whether there has been a more-transmissible variant of COVID-19 identified in the area; local rates of COVID-19 transmission or rate of positivity; local ability to monitor and enforce compliance,” before giving the go-ahead to their county.
The guidance reiterates that travel for all high, moderate and low risk sports is prohibited outside of a school’s region or neighboring regions.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association had planned to begin its winter high-risk sports season on Jan. 4, but those plans were nixed when it became clear that neither the State Department of Health, nor Gov. Andrew Cuomo were going to provide the necessary authorization by that time.
Immediately, this authorization affects basketball, volleyball, wrestling and ice hockey, all high-risk winter sports. It’s unclear how football, a high-risk fall sport, is impacted given that the guidance only calls for “organized no/low-contact group training.” Such training is obviously challenging for a sport as physical as football.
Prior to Friday’s update by the state DOH, the NYSPHSAA had planned to have an executive committee meeting on Feb. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.