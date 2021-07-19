High school sports
LATHAM — With fall sports practices slated to begin 34 days from now, New York State Public High School Athletic Association officials said Monday that they hope to ring in a season of familiarity, after the 2020-21 school year was turned upside down by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The NYSPHSAA has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions pertaining to athletics and recreation, NYSPHSAA director of communication Chris Watson said.
“As of right now, we’re a full go,” Watson said.
Though the athletic association has announced its lift of requirements, local schools and administrations can still determine the extent of their guidance, the communications director said. This includes, yet is not limited to rule implementations surrounding masks or fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.