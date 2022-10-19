The NYSPHAA Executive Committee approved expanding the state softball championship to a two-day event beginning this June.
The NYSPHAA said the semifinals will be played on Friday and the finals on Saturday. Previous tournaments staged the semifinals and finals on Saturday.
The committee also approved a pair of boys wrestling proposals. One requested the use of the current National Federation of State High Schools (NFHS) weight classes plus a NYSPHAA lower weight beginning with the 2022-23 season. The second pertained to using a specific weigh-in form for dual meets and tournaments. The committee also approved four girls wrestling proposals.
A boys soccer proposal to increase the number of allowable yellow cards in the postseason was defeated by the committee.
The committee also tabled action related to the classification cut-off numbers for six classes in basketball, soccer, girls volleyball, softball and baseball. The committee is scheduled to vote on those proposals Nov. 1.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.