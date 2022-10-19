The NYSPHAA Executive Committee approved expanding the state softball championship to a two-day event beginning this June.

The NYSPHAA said the semifinals will be played on Friday and the finals on Saturday. Previous tournaments staged the semifinals and finals on Saturday.

