The delayed start date for the fall sports season is six weeks away, Sept. 21, yet interscholastic sports have yet to be approved by New York state.
On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo publicly decided to allow all schools in the state to open up for the 2020-2021 school year. However, it was added in his conference call that interscholastic sports have not yet been given the green light.
“As of right now, there are no interscholastic sports approved yet,” Jim Malatras, a Cuomo aide, said. “Discussions are ongoing.”
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has decided that if sports are permitted, the fall season would begin Sept. 21, opposed to its original scheduled start date of Aug. 24, and fall state championships would be canceled. If interscholastic sports are not permitted in the fall, the NYSPHSAA has a backup plan to play all 2020-21 sports between January and June, albeit with shortened seasons.
Beaver River Athletic Director Wanda Joslin said she was hoping for more of a decision to start in August.
“I was hoping the beginning of August because the push date now is September (21) to start, so it would be nice to know something,” Joslin said. “The coaches can’t even meet with the players right now, so if we’re starting September (23), it would be nice to start doing a little bit of training especially for the more contact sports. Because kids haven’t done a lot training and stuff, they’ve been sitting around waiting for something to happen.”
Typically, the start of the fall season is preceded by voluntary workouts put on by schools, whether that be weight room sessions or various camps and workouts. That has not been an option this summer due to state regulations.
Already a week into August, Joslin said she feels student-athletes are beginning to get antsy.
“The players, they just want something this year, they want something interscholastically where they can participate and do something, they’re sick of sitting around,” she said. “They want something to look forward to and they want some motivation to go to school because for a lot of kids, that’s what motivates them in school, is after school programs, the extra-curricular, not just interscholastic athletics.”
NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas was encouraged by Gov. Cuomo’s decision to open up schools, understanding that academics is the first priority.
“I think we have to be cognizant that we have to worry about academics before we’re able to address athletics,” Zayas said. “So, I was encouraged by the news today that schools were able to reopen and they discussed how there will be ‘on going discussion’ (for athletics). Considering the times, I think we’re in a good position to be able to provide opportunities for students athletes in the future.”
Zayas also looks at youth sports being played as an encouraging sign for high school season starting next month.
“If you take (schools opening and youth sports being played) together, I’m hopeful and I’m optimistic as far as what we may be able to provide from an interscholastic sport perspective,” Zayas said.
According to a report by The Journal News in Westchester County, Zayas sent a memo to Terry Pratt, assistant counsel to Gov. Cuomo, on Wednesday, asking for the authorization of school-sanctioned preseason workouts.
According to the report Zayas outlined in his memo how the decision to hold these voluntary workouts would be at the discretion of the school districts and could start Aug. 24.
“I am confident if given the opportunity, NYSPHSAA could provide an environment for students to be active, under the direct supervision of a school board approved coach, who has been trained and certified by New York state, in a manner that is focused on risk minimization,” Zayas wrote in the memo, reported by The Journal News.
According to Zayas, a date is not set for the next COVID-19 Task Force meeting. He said the task force is waiting on additional guidance from the state before they meet again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.