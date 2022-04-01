High school sports
The Copenhagen girls basketball team is a state champion in the classroom, too.
The Golden Knights, who won the state Class D championship last month, was one of several north country winter sports teams recognized by the state as a scholar-athlete team.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association recognized 2,881 scholar-athlete teams on the 30th anniversary of the program. Teams must have had 75 of its roster register at least a 90 grade-point average.
The list of honored north country teams:
Alexandria: boys and girls basketball, bowling, girls hockey; Belleville Henderson: boys and girls basketball, cheerleading; Chateaugay: girls basketball, bowling, cheerleading; Colton-Pierrepont: boys and girls basketball; Copenhagen: boys and girls basketball; General Brown: boys and girls basketball, volleyball; Gouverneur: cheerleading, girls basketball, girls indoor track and field; Hermon-DeKalb: boys and girls basketball; Indian River: boys and girls basketball, bowling, girls cheerleading, boys and girls indoor track, volleyball; LaFargeville: boys and girls basketball; Lisbon: girls basketball; Lowville: boys and girls basketball, skiing, boys swimming, volleyball;
Lyme: boys and girls basketball, cheerleading; Madrid-Waddington: girls basketball, cheerleading; Morristown: girls basketball; Norwood-Norfolk: boys basketball, boys and girls indoor track; OFA: girls basketball, cheerleading, boys hockey, boys and girls indoor track; Potsdam: boys and girls hockey, girls indoor track; Sackets Harbor: boys and girls basketball; Salmon River: boys and girls basketball, boys hockey, girls indoor track; Sandy Creek: boys and girls basketball, cheerleading; South Jefferson: boys and girls basketball, cheerleading, boys and girls indoor track, boys swimming, volleyball, wrestling; South Lewis: boys basketball, boys and girls indoor track; St. Lawrence: boys and girls basketball, cheerleading; St. Regis Falls: boys and girls basketball; Tupper Lake: girls basketball, girls indoor track; Watertown: boys and girls basketball, indoor track, volleyball
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.