The Watertown City School District informed students Monday that it will be offering intramural athletics tentatively from Oct. 7-23.
Students, between grades 7 and 12, are asked to fill out a permission slip indicating what sports they’d be interested in playing. Students will have to sign up for the intramurals programs the week before the activity.
Students will only be allowed to participate in one sport a day and can only participate in sports on the days that they are doing in-person learning. Full remote learners are also permitted to participate, their day will be Wednesday each week. The activities would be from 2:30-4 p.m. The Wednesday group, only once a week, would run from 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Such programs comes after 13 Frontier League school districts, including Watertown, decided to postpone its fall sports seasons until the spring.
The intramural activities, which are only held on Watertown’s campus and with Watertown’s students, offered are: varsity boys and girls soccer, junior varsity boys and girls soccer, modified boys and girls soccer, high school and middle school girls swim, football, cheer/dance, boys and girls cross country, high school girls tennis, high school boys and girls basketball, and high school girls volleyball.
Students are advised to bring their own water bottles and arrange for their own transportation. Students who are not allowed to participate in physical education will not be allowed to participate in intramurals.
