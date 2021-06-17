WATERTOWN — Watertown High School seniors Sarah Kilburn and Riley Connell were honored with the annual William I. Graf Award on Wednesday evening as the top graduating athletes from their school.
Kilburn is a three-sport athlete with the Cyclones, participating in varsity lacrosse and swimming for five years and volleyball for four years. She won scholar-athlete mention for five years.
Kilburn started at midfield in lacrosse for four years and was team captain her senior year. She’s been named to the Times All-North team twice. In swimming, Kilburn won Frontier League all-star mention all five years. She competed in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle and 200 freestyle relay and was part of the Section 3 champion 200 free relay in 2017 and captured the 50 freestyle sectional championship in 2018. Kilburn, a team captain as a senior, holds several Frontier League and Watertown High school records.
Kilburn started four years in volleyball and made the league all-star team twice. She’s led the team in blocking, kills and digs from her middle hitter position.
Kilburn, who will attend Canisius College and has committed to play for the lacrosse team, has participated in numerous extracurricular and community activities.
Connell has starred in two sports, competing for three years each in varsity lacrosse and soccer. He was a scholar athlete for three years.
Connell won Frontier League all-star honors in lacrosse and was a second-team Times All-North selection.
In soccer, Connell served as team captain his junior and senior years and led the Cyclones in scoring for three years. In his senior year, he totaled 18 goals and four assists in the limited seven-game schedule. He has made the Times All-North soccer team twice and is a two-time Frontier League all-star.
In 2016, Connell played for the New York Soccer Central U.S. Youth State Championship team. Connell has participated in a number of extracurricular and volunteer service activities. Connell will attend SUNY Geneso and plans to major in neuroscience. He also plans to play for the Geneseo soccer team.
The Graf Award was created in 1954 by the Italian-American Civic Association to honor Graf’s leadership and civic engagement in the community. Graf was a multi-sport coach and athletic director at WHS. The Graf Award honors seniors who have participated in two or more varsity sports in their senior year and demonstrated exceptional character and sportsmanship. The Graf family honors each award recipient with $1,000.
William I. Graf Award Recipients
2020-21: Riley Connell; Sarah Kilburn
2019-20: Ryan Peters, Tiffany Russell
2018-19: Ryder Simser, Julia Lavarnway
2017-18: Brian Netto, Haleigh Foster
2016-17: Peter Victoria, Jillian Girardi
2015-16: Daesean Williams, Kira Kolb
2014-15: Noah Taylor and James Lamson Jr., Stacia Wallace
2013-14: Brad McKinney, Katie Aldrich
2012-13: Shane Watson, Morgan Cadwell
2011-12: Matt Netto, Ashley Merritt
2010-11: Tyler Augliano, Katherine McKinney
2009-10: Tom Capone, Taylor Hughes
2008-09: Chris Petty, Aubrey Kettrick
2007-08: Josh Cox, Brittany Patenaude
2006-07: Anthony Belch, Maria Martusewicz
2005-06: Robert Ward, Lauren McKinney
2004-05: Brandon Gentile, Meghan Jaacks
2003-04: Travis Hartman, Lindsay Hagemann
2002-03: Dustin Gentile, Brandy Barniak
2001-02: Thomas Bedard, Kelly Virkler
2000-01: Ryan Patenaude, Katie St. Pierre
1999-2000: Andrew Brown, Erinn White
1998-99: Buddy Barre, Jaime Oliver
1997-98: Brian Powers, Lindsay Sherman
1996-97: Jingeu Park, Jennifer Knox
1995-96: Patrick Simmons, Katy LaDuke
1994-95: Kyle Zimmerman, Sarah Mattraw
1993-94: Eric Dunn, Kelly St. Pierre
1992-93: Keith DeVos, Julie Smith
1991-92: Jay Adams, Lauren Zimmerman
1990-91: Richard Fioretto, Stephanie Sherman
1989-90: Seamus Lyman, Jennifer Rose
1988-89: Chad Kolb, Lisa Fisher
1987-88: Tony Williams, Vicky Exford
1986-87: David Renzi, Brenda Hughes
1985-86: Kurt Lanning, Vicki Hopseker
1984-85: Kerry LaVere, Jolynn O’Neill
1983-84: Peter Salmon, Gretchen Hall
1982-83: John Nichols, Mary Hovendon
1981-82: Dave Recor, Tammy Tarzia
1980-81: Lew Kibling, Pam Roux
1979-80: Peter Capone, Kim Cadwell
1978-79: John Good, Linda Croyle
1977-78: Jim Berkman, Jan Barnard
1976-77: Steve Fazio, Sue Ann Kibling
1975-76: Paul Knapp
1974-75: Steve Roux
1973-74: Steve Kibling
1972-73: Tim LaBeau
1971-72: Robert LaLonde
1970-71: Preston Chapman
1969-70: Greg Montgomery
1968-69: James Miller
1967-68: Robert Shear
1966-67: Paul Adams
1965-66: Edwards Habeeb
1964-65: no selection
1963-64: Scott Montgomery
1962-63: Frank Fazio
1961-62: Anthony Badalato
1960-61: Robert Glazier and David Russell
1959-60: Donald Fazio
1958-59: Thomas Crenshaw
1957-58: Richard Grieco
1956-57: Fred McDermott
1955-56: David Camaione
1954-55: Robert Maur
1953-54: Edward Barry
