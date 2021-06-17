WATERTOWN — Watertown High School seniors Sarah Kilburn and Riley Connell were honored with the annual William I. Graf Award on Wednesday evening as the top graduating athletes from their school.

Kilburn is a three-sport athlete with the Cyclones, participating in varsity lacrosse and swimming for five years and volleyball for four years. She won scholar-athlete mention for five years.

Kilburn started at midfield in lacrosse for four years and was team captain her senior year. She’s been named to the Times All-North team twice. In swimming, Kilburn won Frontier League all-star mention all five years. She competed in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle and 200 freestyle relay and was part of the Section 3 champion 200 free relay in 2017 and captured the 50 freestyle sectional championship in 2018. Kilburn, a team captain as a senior, holds several Frontier League and Watertown High school records.

Kilburn started four years in volleyball and made the league all-star team twice. She’s led the team in blocking, kills and digs from her middle hitter position.

Kilburn, who will attend Canisius College and has committed to play for the lacrosse team, has participated in numerous extracurricular and community activities.

Connell has starred in two sports, competing for three years each in varsity lacrosse and soccer. He was a scholar athlete for three years.

Connell won Frontier League all-star honors in lacrosse and was a second-team Times All-North selection.

In soccer, Connell served as team captain his junior and senior years and led the Cyclones in scoring for three years. In his senior year, he totaled 18 goals and four assists in the limited seven-game schedule. He has made the Times All-North soccer team twice and is a two-time Frontier League all-star.

In 2016, Connell played for the New York Soccer Central U.S. Youth State Championship team. Connell has participated in a number of extracurricular and volunteer service activities. Connell will attend SUNY Geneso and plans to major in neuroscience. He also plans to play for the Geneseo soccer team.

The Graf Award was created in 1954 by the Italian-American Civic Association to honor Graf’s leadership and civic engagement in the community. Graf was a multi-sport coach and athletic director at WHS. The Graf Award honors seniors who have participated in two or more varsity sports in their senior year and demonstrated exceptional character and sportsmanship. The Graf family honors each award recipient with $1,000.

William I. Graf Award Recipients

2020-21: Riley Connell; Sarah Kilburn

2019-20: Ryan Peters, Tiffany Russell

2018-19: Ryder Simser, Julia Lavarnway

2017-18: Brian Netto, Haleigh Foster

2016-17: Peter Victoria, Jillian Girardi

2015-16: Daesean Williams, Kira Kolb

2014-15: Noah Taylor and James Lamson Jr., Stacia Wallace

2013-14: Brad McKinney, Katie Aldrich

2012-13: Shane Watson, Morgan Cadwell

2011-12: Matt Netto, Ashley Merritt

2010-11: Tyler Augliano, Katherine McKinney

2009-10: Tom Capone, Taylor Hughes

2008-09: Chris Petty, Aubrey Kettrick

2007-08: Josh Cox, Brittany Patenaude

2006-07: Anthony Belch, Maria Martusewicz

2005-06: Robert Ward, Lauren McKinney

2004-05: Brandon Gentile, Meghan Jaacks

2003-04: Travis Hartman, Lindsay Hagemann

2002-03: Dustin Gentile, Brandy Barniak

2001-02: Thomas Bedard, Kelly Virkler

2000-01: Ryan Patenaude, Katie St. Pierre

1999-2000: Andrew Brown, Erinn White

1998-99: Buddy Barre, Jaime Oliver

1997-98: Brian Powers, Lindsay Sherman

1996-97: Jingeu Park, Jennifer Knox

1995-96: Patrick Simmons, Katy LaDuke

1994-95: Kyle Zimmerman, Sarah Mattraw

1993-94: Eric Dunn, Kelly St. Pierre

1992-93: Keith DeVos, Julie Smith

1991-92: Jay Adams, Lauren Zimmerman

1990-91: Richard Fioretto, Stephanie Sherman

1989-90: Seamus Lyman, Jennifer Rose

1988-89: Chad Kolb, Lisa Fisher

1987-88: Tony Williams, Vicky Exford

1986-87: David Renzi, Brenda Hughes

1985-86: Kurt Lanning, Vicki Hopseker

1984-85: Kerry LaVere, Jolynn O’Neill

1983-84: Peter Salmon, Gretchen Hall

1982-83: John Nichols, Mary Hovendon

1981-82: Dave Recor, Tammy Tarzia

1980-81: Lew Kibling, Pam Roux

1979-80: Peter Capone, Kim Cadwell

1978-79: John Good, Linda Croyle

1977-78: Jim Berkman, Jan Barnard

1976-77: Steve Fazio, Sue Ann Kibling

1975-76: Paul Knapp

1974-75: Steve Roux

1973-74: Steve Kibling

1972-73: Tim LaBeau

1971-72: Robert LaLonde

1970-71: Preston Chapman

1969-70: Greg Montgomery

1968-69: James Miller

1967-68: Robert Shear

1966-67: Paul Adams

1965-66: Edwards Habeeb

1964-65: no selection

1963-64: Scott Montgomery

1962-63: Frank Fazio

1961-62: Anthony Badalato

1960-61: Robert Glazier and David Russell

1959-60: Donald Fazio

1958-59: Thomas Crenshaw

1957-58: Richard Grieco

1956-57: Fred McDermott

1955-56: David Camaione

1954-55: Robert Maur

1953-54: Edward Barry

