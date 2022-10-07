WATERTOWN — Watertown High School has named Mark Taylor as its new athletic director in announcement made Friday afternoon.
Taylor was appointed the Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics at the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
WATERTOWN — Watertown High School has named Mark Taylor as its new athletic director in announcement made Friday afternoon.
Taylor was appointed the Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics at the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.
He will assume athletic director duties Thursday and take over for interim athletic director Mike Lennox, who previously served in the role for the district.
Taylor replaces George Emerich in the post. Emerich, a 1990 graduate of the school, had served in the athletic director post from November 2018 until July 2022.
“We wish to thank Mr. Michael Lennox for his diligent and dedicated work in assisting with athletics since July 1,” Watertown interim superintendent James Ketterick said in a post on Parent Square informing on Taylor’s hire. “We also extend thanks to Jo-Ann Nevin, athletics administrative assistant.”
He had applied for the position 17 years ago, but the district went in a different direction.
Taylor has worked 33 years as a teacher and building administrator for the district. He also served as varsity volleyball coach for the Cyclones program for 18 years until 2008 and has served as an official since then. He amassed a career record of 307-83 during his tenure as coach. He’s also helped organize tournaments in the area for many years.
Taylor was also the boys varsity soccer coach until 2008 when he was named principal at North Elementary School. He’s also worked at Ohio Elementary and Case Middle Schools, the latter is where he was recently the principal.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.