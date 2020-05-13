Summer sports camps are a staple for north country athletes as they prepare for their respective high school and college seasons. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has put camps, like many other sporting events, into doubt.
Area clinics are still waiting to see if or when it will be safe to take place. Some have already scrapped plans to run their annual camps while colleges like Clarkson University have limited participants to north country-based youths. Scott Sargent, an assistant coach with the Ogdensburg Free Academy boys varsity basketball team and a co-founder of the No-Nonsense Basketball Camp along with Blue Devils varsity coach Mark Henry, said all they can do is wait and see.
“We’re kind of in a holding pattern right now, said Sargent, who also was a boys varsity basketball coach at Lyme and Heuvelton. “We’re at the mercy of this thing.”
Some of the more established camps say they don’t need much lead time to pull off a successful clinic. Jefferson Community College men’s basketball coach Joe Vaadi said there’s still plenty of time before a determination has to be made.
“We really can’t make a decision until a month or two weeks before,” said Vaadi, who usually conducts his camp in late July. “We just got to be prepared.”
Many camps that usually host overnight campers have canceled for the summer of 2020 because they don’t want to take the risk of spreading the virus. SUNY Potsdam’s camps like the Can-Am Hoops Classic and Nike Summer Basketball Camp have been scrapped. They usually bring in players from around the state and Canada, which has closed its border with the United States to nonessential travel.
The only camp listed as open on the Bears’ web site is the hockey camp that head coach Chris Bernard runs with the help of former NHLer and Canton native Wade Megan of NoCo Hockey. Bernard is hopeful that the August clinic can go off without a hitch.
“I think we’re holding out optimism,” Bernard said. “We just have to worry about what we can control and hope the ice goes in on time.”
One element that may affect camp attendance is the current economic climate. Vaadi pointed out that some households may not be in a position to send their children to a camp even as he tries to keep his camp affordable.
“There’s a lot of economic factors on who can attend camp,” Vaadi said.
Despite the concern over lower numbers at some camps, coaches like Sargent and Henry will be glad to instruct any players they get. They’re looking forward to the chance to pass on their knowledge.
“You give me 10-15 kids and we’ll gladly take them,” Sargent said. “We know those kids will work like crazy.”
Bernard said that local youths will be itching to participate in sports if coaches are allowed to conduct camps. He added that players and coaches will be able to adapt to any regulations that enforce social distancing.
“I think a lot of kids will be excited (to play again)” Bernard said. “I think they’ll be very aware of safety procedures like locker room capacity and spacing.”
