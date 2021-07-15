A pair of very athletic and hard-hitting shortstops in Hammond’s Avery Kenyon and Heuvelton’s Molly Williams lead the north country selections on the All-State Girls Softball team, released this week by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports. The talented and intense competitors matched up in softball, basketball and soccer throughout their high school careers.
Kenyon and Williams, both recently graduated seniors, are the only area players to make the first team, each placing on the Class D squad.
Williams, who batted .574 with five home runs and 39 runs batted in as the NAC West Division MVP, led the Bulldogs to the Northern Athletic Conference West title with an 11-game winning streak after an opening day loss to Hammond.
Hammond finished second in the NAC West race and came back to win the Section 10 Class D title in nine innings over Heuvelton sparked in the field and at the plate by Kenyon who was a First Team All-NAC West selection. Hammond downed Class A Champion Massena and reached the Overall Section 10 Playoff game where the Red Devils were denied by explosive Canton comeback effort.
Both Williams and Kenyon were basketball recruits and will play for SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Plattsburgh.
Canton’s Lexi Huiatt and Thousand Islands’ Delaney Wiley were selected to the second team for Class B and Class C, respectively. Huiatt, a senior shortstop, recorded a .462 average and stole 48 bases leading Canton to the NAC Central Division, Section 10 Class B and Overall Section 10 Championships.
Wiley, a sophomore pitcher, was named the Watertown Times’ All-North MVP for the Frontier League after recording a 13-2 record with 196 strikeouts and batting .641 with three home runs and 21 RBIs for the “C” Division winners.
Wiley was the only Frontier League player to make the all-state team.
Huiatt’s Canton teammate, Hailey Alguire, received third-team mention in Class B. Alguire won 13 games as a sophomore pitcher for the Golden Bears, striking 114 for the NAC Central Division champs. She also batted .622 with 46 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. Alguire was named the All-North MVP for the NAC. Alguire and Huiatt were the only north country teammates to make all-state.
Edwards-Knox’s Caty Wheat, a sophomore pitcher, and Hermon-DeKalb’s Bri Grant, a senior pitcher, each made the Class D fourth team. St. Lawrence Central sophomore shortstop Rylee Daoust and Norwood-Norfolk junior shortstop K.J. Belmore each made the fifth team for Class C.
The Players of the Year for the respective classes are:
Class AA: Shannon Becker, Mahopac; Class A: Ella Wesolowski and Summer Clark, both of Williamsville East; Class B: Isabella Milazzo, Ichabod Crane; Class C: Olivia Kennedy, Greene; and Class D: Kaitlyn Kibling, Bishop Ludden.
FINAL RANKINGS: In the final New York State Rankings Hammond (15-4) and Heuvelton (14-4) were ranked sixth and eighth in the Class D Poll and Canton (20-2) stood seventh in the Class B Poll. 18-1 Keshequa of Section 5 headed the Class D Poll, 18-1 DePosit-Hancock of Section 4 finished atop the Class C Poll and 17-0 Ichabod Crane of Section 2 earned the top spot in the Class B Poll.
