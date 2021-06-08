CARTHAGE — Carthage senior Jason Badalato will sign a letter of intent Wednesday to swim for Division II Le Moyne College next fall.
Badalato, a top swimmer for the Comets and a veteran of the Watertown Blue Sharks, is scheduled to sign his letter shortly after 2 p.m. in the Carthage high school cafeteria.
