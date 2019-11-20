LOWVILLE — Beaver River’s Emma Dicob took up diving at the insistence of friend and gymnastics teammate Audrey Clements. Little did Dicob know that challenge would take her to the state diving competition.
Dicob, a sophomore, will be competing at the NYSPHSAA girls swimming and diving championships Friday and Saturday at Ithaca College. She is the first swimmer from the school to qualify for states.
“It’s an accomplishment that I’m the only Beaver River diver that’s ever made it to states,” Dicob said.
Dicob tried her hand at the sport after Clements, a Lowville Academy graduate who competed at the state level in diving in 2017, told her to try a dive back when Dicob was a seventh grader. She enjoyed diving so much that she decided to make a commitment to it.
“Audrey was like ‘just get on the board and try this dive, and I was like ‘wow, I really like diving,” Dicob said.
Beaver River doesn’t have a competition-level board at their pool, so Dicob does her dives at Lowville Academy’s pool. Dicob talked to her coaches and her mother, Tina, and longtime coach Marcia Kenealy offered the use Lowville’s board. The Red Raiders’ swimming program embraced Dicob as one of their own and she gets instruction from Kenealy, who helps with the Lowville divers.
“They (Lowville) know Emma is going to come to our board at our meet and kick our butt,” Kenealy said.
Dicob clinched her spot Oct. 18 During a nonleague meet at Lowville. She hit the 11-dive standard with 443.10 points and was amazed when she hit the mark.
“It was unreal when I found I qualified,” Dicob said.
Lowville and Beaver River have had fierce rivalries in sports such as wrestling, basketball and soccer, but it’s a lot friendlier in swimming. Many of the league’s divers are happy for Dicob’s success and often assist each other.
“They all help each other out and cheer for each other,” longtime Beaver River coach Anne Davis said.
Davis noticed that Dicob had a penchant for diving despite the board in Beaver Falls not being regulation.
“She would get on our equipment that had no bounce and she could still do dives that still looked decent,” said Davis, who is in her 33rd year in charge of the program. “I knew that she had to have an opportunity to dive when she got to varsity.”
The extra diving commitments make Dicob travel the nearly 15-20 minutes from Beaver Falls to Lowville. She would often leave swimming practice early and that has moved over to volleyball. However, Dicob said that coach Gene Sundberg doesn’t mind releasing her from practice.
“He’s totally fine with my leaving practice early,” Dicob said. “You’re going to states, you’re all good.”
Beaver River usually has plenty at the state level in cross country, but Dicob is hoping that interest in swimming picks up.
“We want to make swimming another high-level sport like football and cross country,” Dicob said.
She is one of three divers from Section 3 to compete at the state meet. Dicob is hoping to make it to the second round of qualifying, but Kenealy is already thinking about the future.
“The big deal with Emma is she’s in 10th grade,” Kenealy said. “We’re going to be doing this for a couple more years,”
While Dicob will be making her debut at the state meet, the Watertown girls team has been a fixture at the state event. The Cyclones will be sending their 200-yard freestyle relay squad of Sarah Kilburn, McKenzie Way, Emily Alvarado, Jasmine Ferguson and alternate Mallory Peters will be going to states. Some weren’t surprised that the Cyclones are back.
“I texted my sister Hailey and she said kind of knew we’d make it anyway,” Alvarado said.
Kilburn will also compete in the 50 and 100 freestyles. She had already qualified for the 50 earlier in the year and helped her concentrate on relays.
“I think Sarah making the 50 free took a lot of pressure off of her,” Watertown coach Lori Peters said.
Last year it was just Kilburn that made it to states from Watertown, but she was joined by her 200 freestyle relay teammates after clinching a spot at the Class B sectional meet Nov. 8 at Nottingham High School in Syracuse.
“Sarah looked at the board and started screaming but stopped because she wasn’t sure and she started screaming again when we qualified,” Way said.
Kilburn said the relay team making states was on their preseason goal sheets and they were relieved to have that checked off.
“We got them back at our banquet on Tuesday and to see that checked off makes me really proud,” Kilburn said.
The team likes to joke that making the states in the relay was powered by Pixie Sticks. Parents and friends brought the high-sugar candy to the sectional meet in hopes it powered the Cyclones.
“They worked because it makes you hyper and you just go,” Ferguson said.
Way was an alternate in 2017 and Alvarado swam with her older sister, Hailey that same year. Peters may be an alternate, but she’s using the week as a chance to build for the future.
“I think all the work we put on this week will help me get pretty far in the future,” Mallory Peters said.
