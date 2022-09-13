CANTON — Alexis Stuntz is only a sophomore, but as a team member she’s more like a senior, as she’s entering her fourth year with the Canton girls swim team.
Stuntz is also one of the top swimmers, not only on her team, but in Section 10.
Last year she won two Section 10 championship events, finishing first in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 backstroke.
Stuntz helped Canton produce another undefeated regular season and championship. The Golden Bears entered this season with 119 consecutive wins in NAC dual meets or championship meets.
“She’s a great talent,” Canton co-head coach Meg McGovern said of Stuntz, who joined the team in seventh grade. “We normally don’t bring (younger) kids up unless they can produce and she’s been producing since day one.
“She’s a backstroker, but she’s also really versatile. She swims the (individual medley),which is all four strokes. She really excels at those.”
Stuntz doesn’t just do well in the pool, she’s also an honor student and an unofficial team leader, as just a sophomore.
“She’s a team player,” McGovern said. “She motivates the other kids. She’s great to coach. She will focus on a weakness until she’s fixed it. She can picture things in her head. She’s smart and she can figure it out.
“She definitely sets an example by what she does. They push each other and she’s one of those.”
In addition to swimming Stuntz plays the clarinet in school bands and orchestras. She paints and designs sets for school plays, competes in robotics and is on the student council.
Stuntz ran on the outdoor track and field team in the spring, but swimming is her main focus.
“I remember watching my brother (Cooper) at swim meets, and I wanted to do that,” Stuntz said. “I had my first ribbon for swimming when I was five. Swimming has always been a part of my life.”
Stuntz didn’t just jump into a pool and become a winner.
“I was middling for a very long time,” Stuntz joked. “I think it was a couple years ago, when I started to join the high school team that I saw a lot more improvement.”
Stuntz joined Canton’s team as a seventh grader and the program was already dominant in Section 10, but she was not intimidated.
“I don’t think I realized we had (a long win streak),” Stuntz said. “I joined the year we got the 100th win, so it was awesome to be a part of that. When I joined, it was about being a part of the team, because there were so many amazing swimmers on the team and there still are so many amazing swimmers on the team. I was not on the top of the team my first year. I didn’t feel a lot of pressure. I wasn’t aware of it.”
Stuntz will try to repeat the championships she won last year, but also said she may try to swim in the 200-yard freestyle and the 500 freestyle.
“We’ll see how things play out this year,” Stuntz said. “A big part of what I swim in the sectionals is what everyone else on the team swims.”
Clearly the backstroke is the favorite part of the individual medley for Stuntz, which also includes freestyle, breaststroke and butterfly.
“I am not good at fly,” Stuntz said. “I’ve gotten better, but historically I’ve been spotting people like four seconds that I have to make up in backstroke and breaststroke. But I’m improving now.”
To become better at swimming Stuntz focuses on what she can do in the pool, as opposed to lot of dryland training.
“It’s more about making the most of every practice,” Stuntz said. “What you do, you can just push a little harder, go a little longer, hold your breath.”
She also is a member of the Northern TRIBS swimming club, which is based in Massena, but has athletes from many Section 10 schools. That has helped her be more social in NAC meets.
“I swim the winter season for (TRIBS),” Stuntz said. “It’s kind of nice. It’s fun to have competition that pushes you to be better. I never really put a name to a face. You go to the TRIBS and say, ‘Oh hey, you’re actually a person with a nice personality.’”
The next goal for Stuntz is something that often eludes Section 10 swimmers, to do well at the state meet.
“Step one is to actually make the state cut,” Stuntz said. “(Section 10) doesn’t have enough people to make the official state cuts. We go and we’re not really that competitive. I want to make a state cut before I graduate. My best chance is probably in the backstroke. I only need to drop five seconds there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.