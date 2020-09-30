The Frontier League girls swimming season has normally reached the middle part of its schedule at this point in the year, but this is a season unlike any other.
Only the three Lewis County-based schools of Beaver River, Lowville and South Lewis have been practicing in the pool since the state allowed low- to medium-risk sports such as swimming, cross country and tennis to go forward. The five other Frontier League swimming schools decided to push their season until March 1.
However, the three schools that have pressed on still have made adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of rules and regulations have been put into place to keep swimmers safe and prevent the spread of the virus.
Lowville has divided its practices by class with sophomores and seniors in group of days and freshman and juniors in another. Longtime Beaver River coach Anne Davis said that her full team can’t practice together as of yet either, as students can only practice on the days that they attend school.
“Only 10 swimmers can be in the water at any given time,” Davis said. “Starting next week, the (separate) groups can combine but still only 10 can be in the water at a time.”
Lowville senior Maelisa Roggie said she’s having a difficult time adjusting to practicing without all of her teammates. The Red Raiders currently have 17 swimmers on their roster, according to the Section 3 Swim web site.
“It’s weird with only half the people here,” Roggie said.
Beaver River is administering temperature checks for swimmers and masks must be worn for all swimmers at each school. The masks must be donned when swimmers are on deck and before they go into the water. They can be taken off right before a competitor jumps into the water, but must be put back on quickly after they exit the pool.
All athletes are encouraged to stay as far apart as possible. Beaver River is also making use of some of its seating to keep athletes apart.
“The teams will sit in the balcony, maintaining social distance and with masks on until it is their turn to swim,” Davis said.
The limited interaction has hampered team-building activities outside of the pool. One of Roggie’s favorite Lowville team traditions has been put on hold thanks to the cap on the number of swimmers.
“We have this tradition called ‘Donut Saturdays’ where one of the classes brings in donuts and that counted as our one fried food for the week,” Roggie said.
The three teams received their schedules recently with the first two meets being scrimmages with Beaver River and Lowville on Oct. 15. South Lewis and Lowville will hold the first regular season meet at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at South Lewis. Beaver River starts its season hosting Lowville on Oct. 27. Lowville does not have any home meets listed on its schedule. Its four-lane pool does not allow for the spacing requirements needed at meets.
Despite the limited opponents, teams are looking forward to competing in the water.
“It’ll be great to end our long break out of the pool,” Lowville head coach Noelle Haney said. “We like swimming against Beaver River and South Lewis.”
The first scrimmages will take place without fans, but a limit of two fans per swimmer will be allowed to attend when the regular season kicks off. There had been talk of virtual meets in which swimmers would compete at different pools and the clocks would be synced to measure times.
According to Davis, some of her regular swimmers have opted out. However, she has 16 members on her team and they’re ready to go when meets do start.
“They are finding that being in the water is a welcome activity for them,” Davis said. “They appreciate being able to have the physical activity and the social interaction, even if it is limited.”
Roggie said she sympathizes with league swimmers who won’t be competing this fall and have had their season pushed to the spring.
“I feel bad for the ones not swimming,” Roggie said. “It’s tough because some of them play spring sports and they’ll have to choose (between sports).”
