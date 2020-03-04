WATERTOWN — The Watertown boys swimming team knows speed is the key to sectional and state success. Gaining that extra bit of speed is a year-round process for the team.
The Cyclones are sending eight swimmers to the state championships that start Friday at Nassau County Aquatic Center in East Meadow on Long Island. Watertown’s group includes plenty of sprinters, those who specialize in the 50- and 100-meter freestyle distances.
“We break down the stroke and streamlined it to the kick, to the breakout, to the finish,” Watertown head coach Tom Graban said. “Somedays we’ll break down one little aspect of that.”
Graban has laid out a training schedule that’s helped many of his swimmers shave valuable seconds off their respective times. Those tenths and hundredths of seconds are critical to setting school records and personal bests.
“Tenths-of-a-second, milliseconds are important and everything,” freshman Xander Gaige said.
The Watertown swimmers use tools such as resistance bands and bungee cords as part of their training regimen. The Cyclones even take to land to improve their times.
“Usually we get a good core workout with a lot of abs and stuff because that helps with the rotational swimming,” senior Andrew Victoria said.
All of that work has helped the Cyclones qualify three individuals for the 50 and 100 races, the fastest events in the meet. The competition between teammates Victoria, Nate Carlos and Simon Stratton is intense but friendly.
The time differences among them can be very slim. Victoria started off the season with the faster time, but Stratton ended up with the fastest time in the Section 3 meet.
“It gets pretty competitive,” Stratton said. “In the beginning of the season, Andrew was faster than me, but I ended up beating him at sectionals (in the 100 freestyle).”
The Cyclones have been able to practice on starting blocks that are similar to those used in the sectional and state meets and they have aided Watertown in getting off to better starts.
“The best time this year has been in this pool (at Watertown High) and I think it’s because of those blocks,” Stratton said.
One hope is that the Cyclones’ 200 freestyle relay can reach an All-American status time of 1 minute, 24.80 seconds, like they did two seasons ago. Having experienced swimmers like Carlos, Victoria and Stratton and the talented Gaige will help that cause.
“We have a shot making the All-American cut,” Carlos said. “It would be adding four more people to coach’s list of All-Americans.”
Watertown will be bringing most of its team to the event as it dealt with smaller numbers this season due to a few of their swimmers moving away. That depth was one of the main factors in the team’s first Frontier League loss since 2009. However, freshman captains such as Gaige and Zach Kilburn have been instrumental this season.
“I take a lot of pride (in being a freshman leader) because I feel like I got to take a lot of responsibility in the team and the victory and getting them to states,” Gaige said.
Making the states is not a new experience for the Kilburn family as Zach’s sister, Sarah, has been a frequent competitor in the girls’ state meet. She’s been helpful in preparing her younger brother for this weekend’s event.
“She comes to most of my meets and tries to help me improve on all of my strokes, specifically the backstroke,” Kilburn said.
The preliminary rounds start at 10:30 a.m. Friday with the finals set to start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.