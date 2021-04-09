The New York State High School Clay Target League is preparing to compete this spring with a record number of participating north country schools.
Twenty area high schools from Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties are listed among the 103 teams participating in the co-ed target-shooting competitions this year. The NYSHSCTL is part of the USA Clay Target League, which offers high school and college programs in 34 states.
Area schools with teams this year are Alexandria, Belleville Henderson, Carthage, Indian River, Lyme, Sackets Harbor and South Jefferson in Jefferson County, Beaver River, Copenhagen, Harrisville, Lowville and South Lewis in Lewis County and Gouverneur, Hammond, Heuvelton, Lisbon, Morristown, Norwood-Norfolk and Parishville-Hopkinton in St. Lawrence County. Sandy Creek of Oswego County also has a team.
School athletes compete in virtual events against other schools across the state with competitions conducted at local shooting ranges and scores tallied online.
