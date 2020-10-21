HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
State decides to name tennis as team sport
A New York State Public High School Athletic Association executive committee approved changing the designation of boys and girls tennis from an individual sport to a team sport at Wednesday’s quarterly meeting in Saratoga.
The change will go into effect in the fall of 2021 for girls and the spring of 2022 for boys. The change will allow for the NYSPHSAA to host team state championships alongside the individual state championships that already exist.
