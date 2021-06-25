High school track and field
EDISON, N.J. — Beaver River’s Cory Demo wrapped up his high school career with a personal best time in the championship division of the 800 meters at the East Coast Track and Field Championships on Thursday.
Demo finished fourth with a time of 1 minute, 56.93 seconds. Nathan Armstrong won in 1:54.38.
Demo, who will compete for the University at Buffalo cross country and track and field teams in the fall, also placed sixth in the 1,600 in the High School Emerging Elite category in 4:21.0.
