STATEN ISLAND — Beaver River’s Colton Kempney broke the state-meet record in the 3,200 meters during Saturday’s state indoor track and field meet at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex but finished fifth as four other runners also shattered the mark.
Kempney, a senior, completed the course in 9 minutes, 3.69 seconds, surpassing the previous mark of 9:03.81 set in 2016.
But Myles Hogan of Fordham Prep battered the previous record with a time of 8:57.49 to capture the state title. Jack Gregorski of Corning (8:57.96), Nikhil DeNatale of Trinity School (9:02.43) and Gitch Hayes of LaSalle Institute (9:02.79) finished second through fourth, respectively, all topping the earlier mark.
Nick Lyndaker of Canton finished 22nd in the race in 9:34.76.
South Lewis sophomore Collin Stafford finished eighth in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:19.25. Canton’s Max Finley was 30th (4:43.89).
In the girls state events, Carthage senior McKinley Fielding registered a fifth-place finish in the 1,500 meters in a time of 4:35.99. Kate Putman of Cicero-North Syracuse finished first in 4:26.69.
South Jefferson senior Alexa Doe placed 11th in 4:44.54, followed by Norwood-Norfolk senior Maddie Dinneen in 13th (4:46.30). Gouverneur’s Ella Impaglia placed 29th (5:17.74).
South Lewis senior Lexi Bernard finished 17th in the 600 meters in 1:40.73.
South Jefferson senior Elise Hill captured first in both wheelchair events, the 55-meter dash (17.14) and shotput (11-1.75), as the only competitor in the event. Hill has won four state indoor titles, defending her 2020 titles in both events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.