Beaver River senior Colton Kempney and South Jefferson senior Alexa Doe both earned All-American status Saturday at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pa.
Kempney placed fifth in the two-mile race with a time of 8:58.49, which is a personal best for the two-time NYSPHSAA Division II outdoor track champion. Rocky Hansen from Arden, N.C. took first with a time of 8:46.97. Kempney will race in the 1,600 meters today.
Doe took sixth place in the 2,000 steeplechase to clinch All-America status with a time of 7:02.16. Doe was fourth in the state Division II steeplechase on June 11. Norwood-Norfolk’s Maddie Dinneen, who was fifth in the state Division II steeplechase, ended up in 11th with a mark of 7:15.34. State champion Angelina Napoleon of Allegany-Limestone took the national crown.
