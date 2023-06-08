ADAMS — Kennady Billman is being encouraged to run in the halls this week.
The South Jefferson junior sprinter, who is actually a student at Belleville Henderson, is having to change her preparation for this weekend’s state outdoor track and field championships set for today and Saturday at Middletown High School.
The ongoing Canadian wildfires have forced Billman to take her training indoors. The unsafe air quality has forced many people indoors and even altered the state sporting schedule, with the boys lacrosse tournament being pushed back to today and Sunday.
“Training inside is definitely different,” said Billman, who holds the school record in the 100- and 400-meter relay. “We had a big workout on Monday, but we’re just hoping that everything will OK down by (New York City).”
This would normally be a stumbling block with such a large meet taking place, but Spartans coach Justin Crossway has plenty of experience with conducting track practices indoors. Crossway has led the South Jeff indoor program since its revival in 2017. Adapting is something he’s used to as a coach.
“We do indoor track and this is what we do and we know indoor,“ Crossway said. “This week wasn’t that much of a change from indoor track.”
Billman has shown her commitment to track and field since joining the team in seventh grade. She said she wanted to try a spring sport and comes from a family of athletes. The Belleville native makes her way over from school to make mid-afternoon practices. Crossway raved about Billman’s reliability and dependability.
“To be on two different schools schedules and to train for an event that lasts 10-to-13 seconds says a lot about her commitment,” Crossway said.
She qualified for the state meet after winning the Section 3 state qualifier with a school-record time of :12.28, second to edge Skaneateles senior Kyla Palmer by .18 seconds. The junior became one of the first Frontier League sprinters to make the girls 100 in recent memory.
“Winning that race was an amazing feeling and super surreal,” Billman said. “I always looked up to girls that won races like that when I was younger and it’s amazing to be one of those girls to do that.”
Billman is currently seeded sixth in smaller-school Division II with a seed time of 12.28 seconds. She’s been working hard with Crossway and retired coach John Arcaro to refine her technique ahead of today’s opening heats.
“I’ve gotten better at my block starts,” Billman said. “It’s always about my first step and I feel like I’ve improved that tremendously.”
A pair of communities will also support Billman as both the Belleville Henderson and South Jefferson districts are behind her.
Billman has been a standout for her home school in soccer and basketball. Despite having plenty of athletic talent, she was amazed about how well she took to track. She credits her track training with making her a more complete athlete.
“Doing track definitely helps a lot,” Billman said. “With soccer, I’m sprinting back and forth and track helps with my change in directions.”
Billman and South Jeff junior James King will represent the school at the event. King will compete in the Division II pentathlon, where he has a chance to medal.
Crossway said he thinks both athletes have a chance to get a podium finish.
“We’re so excited for them,” Crossway said. “Everything we do in Middletown is just a bonus and I think we’re still going to add to that.”
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
Where: Middletown High School
