OGDENSBURG — The 2021 Van Dusen Memorial Invitational and Section 10 Track-Field Championships were staged under overcast that created ideal competition conditions Friday night at Ogdensburg Free Academy.
But for the competitors it was a chance to perform under a new light free from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic and the constraint of masks and COVID protocol that limited the number of spectators throughout the spring season. The mask mandate and COVID-19 protocol were all rescinded Monday.
“We were all so excited when we heard. Wearing a mask didn’t bother me in cross country but in track it was very uncomfortable,” said Norwood-Norfolk junior running standout Maddie Dinneen, who is planning to compete at the Division I level in college.
“It felt like a breath of fresh air and it was great to have a big crowd here.”
The big crowd witnessed the latest a long line of virtuoso performances across the running spectrum by Dinneen who led the 2,000-meter steeplechase in a school- and meet-record time of 7:21.22 and the 1,500, 800 and 400 races and paced the Flyers to the girls championship in one of the closest team races ever. N-N scored 138.5 points followed by Potsdam at 135 and Madrid-Waddington 134.
“Tonight I entered the races where I thought I could score the most points for team because we had a good chance to win. I had never run the steeplechase before, but I ran well and set a school record and I think I broke the meet,” said Dinneen, who honored as the meet’s Outstanding Female Distance runner and will enter the mile today at the New York State Showcase in the Albany area.
“Competing for the team is what I love about track and field. We have a great team, we are all very close and we made signs to support each other. We all have so much fun.”
Potsdam won the boys title, outscoring Canton 166.5-144.5. Malone and Norwood-Norfolk followed with 90 and 87 points.
The Sandstoners also won the Van Dusen Trophy for combined boys-girls scoring with 300.5 points and N-N was second 225.5 points.
“I couldn’t think of a better way to complete my senior year. This is just awesome,” said Skye Crocker who was honored along with Sandstoner standout Luca Pecora with the Tim Opdke and Patty Baldwin Awards that are presented to the Outstanding Senior Student Track-and-Field Athletes in Section 10 by the Northern New York Officials Association.
“We were projected to place a close second so we knew that we had some points that we had to make up. We had a lot of people step up.”
Crocker led the 1,600 run, took second in the 800 and ran on the Sandstoners 1,600 relay.
Ansen Herrick led the Sandstoners’ scoring recording first place finishes in the 400 hurdles, the long jump where Ethan Plague rounded out a Potsdam one-two, the triple jump and the shot put where teammate Harlee Besio took second. Herrick was honored as the meet’s outstanding jumper and Besio was cited as the outstanding male thrower.
Starting the Stoners’ march to the team title were Dean Finnegan and Yach Melman, who ran first and third in the 3,000 steeplechase.
“It was just a classic team moment,” Potsdam coach Tony Vacarro said.
Other meet medalists were: Canton’s Chris Shuckers and Claire Craig in the 110 and 100 hurdles, N-N’s Owen Haas and Madrid-Waddington’s Hailee Blair in the 100 dash, Massena’s Shakoronhoikewe Jacobs in the 400 hurdles, Potsdam’s Isabella Shatraw in the 400 hurdles, Sean Shannon Madrid-Waddington in the 800 run, Canton’s Nicholas Lyndaker, who teamed with Max Finley for a 1-2 in the 3200 run, Sharon Colbert of N-N in the 3,000 run, N-N’s Hayden Bullock in the 200 dash, Canton and Gouverneur in the 3,200 relay, Massena and M-W in the 400 relay, Canton and Potsdam in the 1,600 relay, Hailee Blair of M-W in the long jump, Potsdam’s Luca Pecora in the triple jump, Ryan LaShomb of N-N and Malone’s Madison Ansari in the high jump and shot put and Canton’s Ayomi Odetoyinbo in the discus.
