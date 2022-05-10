POTSDAM — A perfect start to the Northern Athletic Conference outdoor track and field season continued for both the Potsdam boys and girls teams Tuesday afternoon as each won a dual meet against Malone at Potsdam High School.
Potsdam’s boys defeated the Huskies 139-87 and the Potsdam girls won 126-101. Both teams improved to 3-0 this season.
Leading the Potsdam girls was junior Izzy Shatraw who enjoyed a busy afternoon.
Shatraw won the 1,500-meter run early in the dual meet, then won the 400 hurdles, 3,000 and triple jump.
Unlike athletes in other team sports, track and field competitors often don’t know if their team is winning during a meet because scores are kept on a computer during the events.
“It was pretty big because we wanted to see if they would win or if it was really tight, maybe even 10 points,” Shatraw said. “It’s kind of scary almost because if you mess up that might be the points that made us lose.”
Heading into Tuesday’s meet Shatraw recorded the best time so far this season in the 400 hurdles and the best distance in the triple jump.
“I liked my three main events, but today I tried the (3,000) again and I wouldn’t do it again, personally,” Shatraw said while laughing. “I knew we needed to get another first place and I didn’t know for sure if I would get it in one of my other events. I decided to take one for the team and put myself in it, because I knew I would win it.”
Shatraw did win it, but it was not easy. She prevailed by a comfortable margin but s she ran with a hand on each of her hips starting with the final lap.
“Every time I do the (3,000) I get cramps and I had one on each side,” Shatraw said. “That’s my signature run, a hand on each hip. Usually it helps the pain go away for a second when I have (hands) on.”
Eighth-grader Adyson King led Malone’s effort with victories in the 200 and the 400. She entered the meet with the top times this season in Section 10 in each event. “I think we did well,” King said. “We pushed ourselves and we all improved our times. I was proud of myself. I pushed hard with harder competition. I really like in the 200 that I have time to accelerate speed and the 400 I really like the feeling of having to push hard at the end and give it all you got.”
The Huskies fell to 2-1.
Senior Ansen Herrick, who won four Section 10 individual championships last year, led the Potsdam boys effort. He won the 400, long jump, triple jump and anchored the winning 1,600 relay.
“It was a pretty big meet,” Herrick said. “We had some pretty close races. My 400 was pretty good. I had a good pace and was striding it out. The long and triple (jumps) I still won, but I can do better.”
So far this season Herrick has the best NAC boys time in the 400 and the best distance in the long jump and triple jump.
Junior Watson Chodat paced Malone (1-2). Chodat registered the best time in the NAC in the 800 and also won the 1,600 and ran on a winning 3,200 relay.
“I had (a personal record) in the 800 by two seconds,” Chodat said. “The 1,600 is my favorite, for sure. It’s fast and long but it’s not too much of either, it’s in the middle.”
Potsdam coach Matt Tessier was Malone’s coach prior to last season, so seeing him in an orange shirt is a bit of an adjustment for Chodat.
“He gave me knowledge about training and how to train right,” Chodat said of Tessier. “Also speed work and taking long runs easy.”
Both Potsdam coaches were busy with the extra work that comes from hosting a dual meet, but enjoyed seeing both teams continue to win.
“We have eight people with some shin problems, so we were trying to manage some of that today,” Tessier said. “We took some people out of certain events and yet we performed very well. I was happy with how we did.”
Said Potsdam girls coach Jodie Tiernan, who was known as Jodie Munger when she ran for Beaver River, “It is a nice feeling (being undefeated). It’s good morale for the students, too.”
MaKenna Monette won the shot put and discus for Malone’s girls. Harlee Besio won the shot put and discus for the Potsdam boys.
