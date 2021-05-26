ADAMS CENTER — South Jefferson’s Elise Hill took a chance on track and field and she’s hoping others will do the same.
The Spartans junior has been a member of the girls track team since her freshman year and has excelled at wheelchair events in the 100 meters and shot put. Hill hopes to be a pioneer for others. She took up track after being encouraged by coach Justin Crossway to try out for the track team.
“My mom knows a friend that does wheelchair racing and he was able to get me a chair to get me started,” Hill said.
Hill competes in a wheelchair and walks with the aid of crutches. She was born with spina bifida, which creates a hole in the spine. Her spine was repaired but caused damage to the nerves to her ankles and lower legs, preventing some of the muscles from working.
But Hill possesses a positive outlook and enjoys being an inspiration to others with disabilities.
“It makes me really happy because I want other kids to try swimming and track and field,” Hill said. “I want to show them they can do anything and they aren’t restricted by their disability.”
Although she is the only high school wheelchair athlete in the area, she still needs to meet qualifying marks in order to reach sectional and state meets. Crossway said that there’s still pressure to reach those benchmarks.
“Elise has to hit standards for her adaptive events that are catered to what she’s doing,” Crossway said. “Going on to the postseason is not an automatic thing and she has to perform every single time.”
Hill didn’t think she would do well when she first started out, but she won outdoor state titles in 2019 in both the 100 and the shut put in Division II. It was the first wheelchair 100 in the state tournament as she defeated Sarah Bolton of Section 11. Hill also won indoor state crowns in the 55 and the indoor shot put in March 2020 in one of the last high school events before sports was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was upset because it wrecked all my motivation, so I just stayed in my room.” Hill said.
Hill lost her chance to defend her state title last spring. There won’t be a state tournament this year either, but there will be sectional events with dates and times yet to be sorted out.
“It makes me happy that we get a chance to compete (at sectionals) again,” Hill said.
Other schools have noticed Hill’s success and Crossway said that a handful of them are asking what’s involved in wheelchair athletes competing.
Despite Hill adapting to the sport relatively quickly, competing hasn’t always been easy and there’s been some trial and error. Crossway remembered one time when Hill veered off course during an indoor track race. However, she adjusted and ended up performing well.
“The first time we’re ever at a meet and we had an issue going around the curve and she bumped into the wall,” Crossway said. “The next very meet, she hits the curve perfectly and gets a sectional time in the 300.”
Hill enjoys competing in sprint races, but she likes the shot put and other throwing events more.
“I like throwing a little bit more because I can take out my anger on the shot,” Hill said.
Hill has formed a bond with her teammates, especially the throwing group. She was helped by current St. Lawrence University thrower and former Spartans standout Leah Conners, who was also a teammate in swimming.
“She was able to come Saturday and help us practice, which was nice after not having her here all year,” Hill said.
Hill wants to work with children when she completes high school and college. There remain plenty of competitions for her even after she completes high school and Crossway thinks there are many possibilities for her.
“She could go onto college or look into USATF and make some connections about looking into Paralympic options. Crossway said. “I really think she is that caliber of a student-athlete.”
