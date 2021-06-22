ACCORD — South Lewis freshman Brynn Bernard won the 800 meters in the freshman/sophomore division and placed third in the 5,000 in the championship flight at the New York State Showcase track and field event over the weekend.
Falcons teammate Hannah Ielfield took third in the 2,000 steeplechase, and Mallory Kraeger of South Lewis was fourth in the freshman/sophomore 1,500 and mile. South Jefferson’s Alexa Doe was fourth in the 2,000 steeplechase and 12th in both the championship flights of the 1,500 and mile.
Norwood-Norfolk’s Maddie Dineen was seventh in the mile and eighth in the 1,500. Anna Roggie of Beaver River got third in the open division of the 100 hurdles and sixth in the freshman/sophomore race in the 400 hurdles.
Canton’s Nicholas Lyndaker won the open division in the boys two-mile and was 11th in the open mile. Cory Demo of Beaver River was sixth in the championship mile and 14th in the 800.
