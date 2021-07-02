Hannah Ielfield is hoping to make her last race as a high school runner a memorable one.
The recently-graduated athlete from South Lewis will compete Saturday in the championship flight of the 2,000-meter steeplechase at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Ore. The race is slated to take place at 2:35 p.m. ET on the final day of competition. She’ll get to race at the storied Hayward Field, where the United States Olympic Trials were recently completed.
“It is awesome to compete there because they just had the Olympic trials there and my family and I watched them on television.” Ielfield said.
Before she begins her college career with the University of Mississippi cross country program, Ielfield is taking a cross-country journey to get in as many races as she can. She recently competed in a nationally-televised race at Music City Track Carnival in Nashville, Tenn. on June 6. She placed 13th in the high school girls mile.
Ielfield said she has been relishing the chance to test herself against some of the best runners in her age group.
“These races have been great because it’s putting me in situations where I’m not in the best position.” Ielfield said. “It allows me to mix strategies so I can be a better runner.”
Ielfield also competed recently at the New York State Showcase June 19-20 in Accord in Ulster County. She finished third in the championship flight of the steeplechase, which is an event she appreciates because of the difficulties the race presents.
“Steeplechase is my favorite event because it’s challenging,” Ielfield said. “They got the water pits you jump into and those barriers don’t move.”
Ielfield has also been setting personal best times in many of her races and is hoping to get one more final top time before heading off to college. Her personal record in the steeplechase is 6 minutes, 56.92 seconds, which she set at the New York State Showcase. Ielfield said surpassing that mark would be a fitting end.
“My goal is to try and place in the top five and I’d be happy to get my personal best of a 6:56,” Ielfield said. “It would be a great way to finish my last high school race.”
Ielfield and other area athletes this spring were able to compete in Section 3 class championships after having the 2020 season wiped out due the COVID-19 pandemic. Ielfield picked up victories in the 400 hurdles and 3,000 meters as the Class C-1 event was held at her home track in Turin. South Lewis placed second in the girls team competition behind sectional powerhouse Tully. Getting to compete at her home school for a Section 3 championship was fun for Ielfield despite the uncertainty about the event.
“Racing at our track was nice because we didn’t know until a few days before if we were going to have the meet,” Ielfield said.
After Saturday’s event, she’ll take a week off before getting down to training for her freshman season with the Rebels. Her college coaches have been working with her she completes her high school career.
“They’ve been pleased with what I’ve done so far this offseason.” Ielfield said. “I’m just excited to get down there.”
Ielfield was a key part of South Lewis’ 2017 girls cross country team that won that the state title in Class D. She also finished in the top 10 three straight years as an individual at the state level from 2017 through 2019. Hannah joins her sister, Hali, at the Division I level. Hali competes for Manhattan College on the cross country and track teams.
