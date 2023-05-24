CANTON — The Canton boys track and field team is looking to repeat as Section 10 champions next week at Tupper Lake and a big reason why they stand a good chance to do so is senior sprinter Caleb Young.

Canton has traditionally been strong in the distance races, but this season Young has been one of the dominant sprinters in Section 10, recently winning the 100-meter dash, 200 and 400 at the Van Dusen Invitational in Ogdensburg. He also runs on the 1,600 relay.

