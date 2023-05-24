CANTON — The Canton boys track and field team is looking to repeat as Section 10 champions next week at Tupper Lake and a big reason why they stand a good chance to do so is senior sprinter Caleb Young.
Canton has traditionally been strong in the distance races, but this season Young has been one of the dominant sprinters in Section 10, recently winning the 100-meter dash, 200 and 400 at the Van Dusen Invitational in Ogdensburg. He also runs on the 1,600 relay.
Young made a big jump from his junior season to this year, as he finished fifth last year in the 100 at the Section 10 championship meet and wasn’t in the 200 or 400 final.
“I got in better shape,” Young said. “I did a lot of research on my own about sprinting and starts. There’s also been more coaches that have come in the outdoor season and helped. I have a better warm-up and a better prerace routine. I think I worked a little harder than I probably did.”
Young’s improvement began to show in the indoor season, when he won a Section 10 title in the 300 and was second to Indian River’s Caleb Adams in the 60.
“I like the 400 the most,” Young said of his outdoor events. “I’m good at it. I like running (it).”
Said Canton coach Greg Kiah, “He’s put in all the time necessary to improve on every little thing from starts to finishing, to being a better member of the relay. He’s very focused and leads by example and does all the little things. He’s always pulling up YouTube videos about runners doing toe drags or how they hand off the baton.
“(The team) is so well-rounded and has depth in every event. It’s the first time in a long time that Canton has had a strong field event showing. We are tough to beat because we have so many kids that can do so many things.”
Canton’s other coach, Bill Porter, has been impressed with Young saying, “The transformation from one year to the next is really not anything we didn’t expect. He’s so focused and dialed in at improving that his work ethic is taking him to the times that he’s improving now. Any top-level athlete is independently trying to improve. He’s doing a lot of research on his own because he wants to be successful.”
Canton’s boys have not lost a dual meet this season.
“Everyone likes each other and it’s a big group and that doesn’t happen very often where you can really get along with everyone,” Young said. “There’s a lot of bonding. In the indoor season we had a much smaller team and it really brought a lot of the younger guys and older guys closer, so it was pretty cool.”
The next goal for Canton is to repeat as Section 10 champions.
“We definitely (can win),” Young said of the sectional meet. “I hope we do, because we should. It would let the younger guys see they have the potential that they can do a lot of good things and keep the program going.”
Said Kiah of last year’s title, “We were young and they got to see what the cooperative form of competition was all about. They are all pulling for each other realizing every point matters.”
Young will continue his track and field career in the fall at St. Lawrence University.
“I think I would probably do the 400 more specifically, but same style,” Young said of SLU. “The recruitment process was really good. I didn’t have a great junior year, and St. Lawrence saw the improvement to my indoor season, and they were understanding, and it was really good.”
Said Kiah, “I think he already knows he’s going to have one of the better times on his (1,600) relay as it is right now. We like to believe we send our runners off a little undertrained and he’s no joke to win the 100, 200 and 400 at the Van Dusen. That’s a remarkable feat.”
Young said he plans to major in history and would like to become a teacher and a track coach.
The races Young excels in can be a challenge to win at the same meet, as he did at the Van Dusen.
“In one meet, yeah, you get tired,” Young said. “But if it’s spaced out well, it’s very doable.”
