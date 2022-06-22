Twenty-four members of north country high school trap-shooting programs won mention on the All-State team, as announced by the New York State High School Clay Target League.
Beaver River placed nine shooters on the squad. Lyme’s Hunter Downey was the highest-ranking north country state shooter with a 23.9 score.
Beaver River’s Konor Moore, Ethan Moore, George Gerow, Carson Peters, Ethan Crouse, Jonah Mullin, Zavier LaPlante, Remington Rupert and Brennan Greenwood each made the all-state squad with scores higher than 22 clays.
Jacob Fargo of Belleville Henderson recorded the next-highest total after Downey with a 23.4 average. Konor Moore tallied Beaver River’s highest score at 23.2. Carthage’s Skylor Rebb also scored 23.2 and made all-state mention.
Lowville placed three shooters on the all-state team, Samuel Beyer, Hunter Burke and Drake Burke. Lisbon put two on the team in Drew Hollis and Tanner Martin as did Lyme with Downey and Leo Greene. Other state qualifiers are Duncan Zubrzycki of Copenhagen, Damon Serow of Sackets Harbor, Brandon Pray of Heuvelton, Trenten Evans of Morristown and Steven Kirkbride of South Lewis.
