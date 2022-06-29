BRIDGEPORT — Lyme’s Hunter Downey tied for second overall with a 98 to be the top local shooter at the New York State Trap Shooting Tournament on Sunday and Monday at Bridgeport Rod and Gun Club.
Downey placed second in the male varsity high gun division. Sackets Harbor’s Damon Serow was the next-highest local finisher in a tie for 14th with 93 out of a possible 100.
Harrisville’s Ryenne Wohnsiedler was the highest local finisher in the female varsity high gun at 15th with 71. South Lewis’ Michael McGrath placed tied for fourth in the male junior varsity high gun with 89 and Angelena Halladay was second in the female junior varsity high gun with 84.
Gouverneur’s Maycee Mattice was second in the female novice high gun and South Lewis’ Wyatt Staring was tied for 10th in the male novice high gun.
Lyme had the best overall team showing among north country squads, finishing 11th.
