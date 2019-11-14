High school volleyball
GLOVERSVILLE — The Section 10 volleyball season ended Thursday night as all four champions were swept by Section 2 champions in the opening round of the state playoffs.
Ogdensburg Free Academy and Canton both lost matches in Gloversville while Chateaugay and Massena saw their seasons end in Burnt Hills.
Lake George (19-2) picked up a 25-18, 25-14, 25-10 win over Canton. Kelsea Whittier picked up 10 assists and six service points for the Golden Bears (13-6). Gretchen Warner produced six kills and Gabbie Rauth added 15 digs.
Emily Farrand led OFA (12-5) with 13 digs and Jordan Tupper added seven assists in a 25-7, 25-16, 25-18 loss to Broadalbin-Perth (30-2).
Massena (14-4) ended the season with a 25-12, 25-4, 25-12 loss to Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (40-5) and Chateaugay (12-7) was swept 25-12, 25-18, 25-10 by Galway (28-7-2).
