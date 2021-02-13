LOWVILLE — Chelsea Greenwood provided 28 kills as the Beaver River volleyball team rallied for a 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23 Frontier League interdivision victory over Lowville on Saturday.
Alexia Clemons posted 22 assists, 18 service points, seven aces and 10 digs, while Tina Boliver added 21 assists and eight service points for the Beavers (2-0). Haleigh Campeau also collected 14 kills for Beaver River.
It was the second straight match in which Beaver River lost the first game only to win the next three.
Eliana Bonbrest logged 14 kills and four blocks, and Hannah Gyore racked up 15 assists for the Red Raiders (0-1) in their season-opener. Jada Lee chipped in with 17 digs for Lowville.
