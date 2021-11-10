CANTON — Riley Taylor scored 14 points to lead the Canton volleyball team to a 25-21, 25-18, 25-15 sweep of Saranac Lake in a state regional semifinal Wednesday at SUNY Canton.
The Golden Bears (22-0 overall) will travel to Gloversville High School at 2 p.m. Saturday for the regional championship against Fonda-Fultonville.
Katie Bennett supplied 10 kills for Canton, and Ava Hoy added eight points and eight kills.
Mattigan Porter contributed 16 assists.
CHATEAUGAY 3, NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
Ayana Adams supplied four aces as Chateaugay defeated Northern Adirondack 25-11, 25-16, 25-19 in a Class D regional semifinal at SUNY Canton.
The Bulldogs will play Section 2’s Galway at 4 p.m. Saturday at Gloversville in the regional final.
Victoria Titus tallied five kills, and Rebekah Miller added four for Chateaugay (14-5).
FULTON 3, MASSENA 0
Natalie Frost led Fulton (17-1) with 17 kills in a 25-17, 25-10, 25-13 Class A regional semifinal at Ogdensburg Free Academy.
Addison Pickard added 14 digs with Joann LeVea adding 10.
Sydney Sachel led Fulton with 32 assists.
Katelyn Benham led the Red Raiders (7-12) with 10 assists. Payton Benson scored four points for Massena.
PERU 3, MALONE 2
Peru came from down two games to one to edge Malone 22-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-18, 25-17 in a Class B regional semifinal at OFA.
Mallory Martin led Peru with 17 kills and eight points.
Mackenzie Lane paced the Huskies (17-3) with 14 kills and 11 points. Val St. Hilaire scored nine points and Madison St. Mary added eight.
