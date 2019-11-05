POTSDAM — Gretchen Warner supplied 19 kills to lead the No. 2 Canton volleyball team to an upset of top-seeded Potsdam 25-12, 25-20, 21-25, 23-25, 25-18 in the Section 10 Class C championship game Tuesday night at SUNY Potsdam.
Jilly DiSalvo supplied 13 kills and Kelsea Whittier picked up 38 assists for Canton (12-4 overall). Sydney Loren added 10 kills. Potsdam ends the season at 13-3.
OFA 3, SALMON RIVER 1
The top-seeded Blue Devils (12-3) won the Class B title with a 25-16, 25-14, 19-25, 25-15 win over No. 2 Salmon River at SUNY Potsdam.
Kayla Cunningham scored eight points to lead the Shamrocks (11-6) and Kendall Jock added seven.
CHATEAUGAY 3, TUPPER LAKE 0
Alexis Monette scored 16 points and added 18 assists as No. 1 Chateaugay won its 14th consecutive Class D title with a 25-20, 25-11, 25-13 sweep of No. 2 Tupper Lake (5-12) at SUNY Potsdam.
Hannah Monette added 10 points and 14 kills and Ayana Adams supplied 20 kills for Chateaugay. Chloe Boyea also had 16 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.