WATERTOWN — No matter the time of year or the circumstances, area volleyball fans can count on Watertown and Carthage going the full five sets.
Carthage overcame a slow start to top Watertown, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-15 in Watertown’s season-opener and senior day match Saturday at Watertown High School. The teams are playing an abbreviated calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For these past few years, it’s always an exciting and you just never know, but it’s exciting,” longtime Carthage coach Angie Robbins said.
MiKenzie Martens totaled 31 digs, 12 kills and three aces, while Layla Craig added 17 digs and six kills for Carthage (2-0), which won its second straight five-set match after fending off Indian River in Wednesday night’s season-opener. Jadyn Childers added 30 digs for the Comets.
Sarah Kilburn provided 25 kills, 18 digs and seven service points, while Maria Netto totaled 45 assists and nine service points for Watertown (1-1).
Carthage rebounded from losing the first set after the Comets picked up the pace and prolonged points by digging out balls. The Comets also made better shot choices and played better on defense.
“We definitely had more energy on the court because that’s what we were lacking and we had better communication,” senior Veronica Neff said.
The Comets took the next two sets, but the Cyclones rebounded to force a fifth-and-deciding set. Carthage raced out to an early lead in the final set and never looked back on its way to a second straight win.
“Whenever we get a lead, the other team goes in a hole and it’s hard to get out of,” Martens said.
While Carthage has five seniors on the roster, it also has a lot of younger players that are seeing significant playing time. Robbins credited the youngsters’ hard work all the way through the Carthage system for the team’s consistency.
“I think that comes from the success of the program at all levels,” Robbins said. “They have the desire, they want to win, they want to do whatever they can to be the best they can be.”
Matches between the two Frontier League “A” Division rivals usually bring out raucous crowds, but the match was limited to parents of Cyclones players, school staff, match officials and scorekeepers. The match was livestreamed on the school’s YouTube channel for those that couldn’t attend.
“It’s definitely weird (not having fans in the building), so we were just cheering on ourselves,” Martens said. “I know our parents are at home cheering us on, so we just think of that.”
Neff added, “When we play them, everyone (usually) comes out.”
Other changes from a normal volleyball match included teams refraining from switching sides between sets and during the fifth set. Balls were constantly rotated out of play and disinfected with spray in order to limit exposure to germs.
“It feels different, but I’m just glad that I’m back playing with my team,” Martens said.
Watertown honored its seniors in between the Carthage and Indian River match and Watertown head coach Robin Boomhower got emotional talking about a group that has been with her since she set up her volleyball camps in elementary school. Many of the eight Cyclones seniors have experienced some great moments, including snapping the Comets’ 78-game winning streak in the 2018 Section 3 Class A semifinal when players like Kilburn and Wilson were freshman.
“They were my first group when they were in third grade,” Boomhower said. “They’ve come up together, been friends all along and it’s just a tight-knit group.
Both schools would have loved a more traditional season with Frontier League and Section 3 titles at stake. However, both teams were glad simply to get out on the court for a competitive match.
“I would have totally loved to have a normal season.” Boomhower said. “I would have loved to have our Frontier League scrimmage (around Thanksgiving) to get a lot of the kinks worked out.”
WATERTOWN 3, INDIAN RIVER 0
Watertown played a second match after the Carthage loss, topping Indian River, 25-17, 25-14, 25-18 in Watertown.
Kayla Wilson tallied 23 digs and 19 service points, and Netto posted 26 assists, 19 service points and 11 digs for Watertown.
Sydney O’Melia generated 13 assists, seven kills, four aces and four digs, and Madison Bigelow notched seven kills and two blocks for Indian River (0-2).
