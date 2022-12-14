CARTHAGE — The Carthage volleyball team has a new face leading it for the first time in more than 30 years.

Tammy Price has taken the reins from longtime coach Angie Robbins this season. Robbins retired at the end of the 2021-22 season after 32 campaigns running the Comets’ program and winning 433 matches, 13 Frontier League championships, including 10 in a row from 2011-2020. She also guided Carthage to three straight Section 3 titles, including a 78-match winning streak.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Reporter/Agate Person

A lifelong resident of Northern New York. Dan graduated from Lyme Central School and attended SUNY Oswego. He's worked in all forms of media, including radio and print. Dan covers hockey, wrestling, track and field, tennis, volleyball and golf.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.