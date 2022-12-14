CARTHAGE — The Carthage volleyball team has a new face leading it for the first time in more than 30 years.
Tammy Price has taken the reins from longtime coach Angie Robbins this season. Robbins retired at the end of the 2021-22 season after 32 campaigns running the Comets’ program and winning 433 matches, 13 Frontier League championships, including 10 in a row from 2011-2020. She also guided Carthage to three straight Section 3 titles, including a 78-match winning streak.
“Coach Robbins was the program,” Price said. “I played for her in her very first year of coaching at Carthage. To go from playing for her to coaching with her was an honor.”
There is always the urge to continue what has been working for many years. However, Robbins gave her successor a key piece of advice on how to put her own mark on the team.
“She said make the program my own and to just trust myself and what I’ve learned from her,” said Price, adding
that many veteran coaches like Beaver River’s Gene Sundberg and Lowville’s Jim Rhodes have both been coaching their respective programs for 30-plus years and have been welcoming. The coaches are one big family and have offered her advice as well.
One of the major changes Price did switch up was the Comets’ formation that Robbins ran for many years. Price said it’s helped the team compete.
“Right now we’re running a 6-2 (when there are six hitters, two outsides, two middles, and two right-side hitters and two setters). It’s gone pretty well for us so far even if our record (2-5 overall) may not show it,” Price said.
The Carthage teams captured the imagination of many of the players that are now on the varsity squad. Senior Layla Craig grew up idolizing the teams and the former coach that contended for league and sectional titles.
“Coach Robbins was my idol and I told everybody that I wanted to play for her,” Craig said. “I felt so lucky to be able to play with her and I went to all of those games just to follow them around.”
Craig added, “I knew a lot of the girls and traveled to watch them, but it was amazing to watch how good they were.”
Robbins still attends matches occasionally, but Price has dove into the job. Price is familiar with the Comets squad, as she was one of the team’s assistant coaches last season. That knowledge has helped the transition between coaches much easier.
“We got to know her and it helped us see how this season would go,” junior Ellie Storms said.
The Comets are 1-5 in the league, but a young team taking on a tough league slate. Carthage is happy with what it has so far and has shown improvement in the early parts of the season.
“We’ve definitely improved on positive communication,” senior Jaci Creasman said. “Communication is important, but if it’s not positive, then it’s not useful.”
Carthage believes it’s slowly putting the pieces together to make a run later in the season. The Comets have been in most matches and the schedule lightens up when it comes to volume of games.
“It’s been go, go, go since the start of the season,” Storms said. “It gets very difficult with trying to stay on top of schoolwork and do your best in games because it’s a lot to keep track of.”
Creasman added, “I think when we get into our groove we’re going to come out strong.”
