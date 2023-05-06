The Indian River volleyball program will move to Section 10 and play this fall in an announcement made Saturday morning.
The Warriors’ move coincides with the state volleyball tournament that also is contested in the fall.
The Indian River volleyball program will move to Section 10 and play this fall in an announcement made Saturday morning.
The Warriors’ move coincides with the state volleyball tournament that also is contested in the fall.
Section 3’s Frontier League schools play the sport in the winter, missing the chance to compete for a state championship.
The move also allows Indian River to line up with the collegiate volleyball programs, who also play in the autumn.
Indian River will have five more regular-season matches than last season with the move to Section 10.
The Warriors finished with a 15-2 overall record last season, and have won the FL “A” Division regular season and playoff crowns the past two seasons.
