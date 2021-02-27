LOWVILLE — Hannah Gyore provided 11 assists, 11 digs and four kills as the Lowville volleyball team upended Beaver River, 25-16, 25-15, 15-25, 27-25, for its first win of the season Saturday afternoon.
Eliana Bonbrest added 21 digs, seven kills and four blocks, and Meredith Lovenduski logged 17 service points and eight assists for the Red Raiders (1-3).
Chelsea Greenwood provided 21 kills and 12 digs for the Beavers (3-1). Emma Dicob totaled 16 service points, eight aces and seven kills.
