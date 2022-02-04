High school volleyball
TURIN — Shaylagh Randall posted 12 kills, nine digs and eight service points as the third-seeded South Lewis volleyball team beat No. 6 Beaver River, 27-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, in a Section 3 Class C quarterfinal match Friday night.
Jada Pominville recorded 20 digs, 10 service points and nine kills, while Leah Greene collected 28 digs and 10 service points for the Falcons (18-1). South Lewis will play the winner of No. 2 Mount Markham and No. 7 Onondaga in the semifinals, with date and time to be announced.
Tina Boliver provided 20 service points, 14 assists, five kills and four aces, while Emma Dicob added 18 digs and 11 kills for the Beavers (9-7). Kennedy Becker chipped in 22 digs for Beaver River.
